Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Navient were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 36.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,475 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth about $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Navient by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

