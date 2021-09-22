Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 11,538.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after buying an additional 970,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after buying an additional 524,793 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after buying an additional 246,685 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,360 shares of company stock worth $8,018,631. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

