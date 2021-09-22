Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.