Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.60. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 93 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EM. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth approximately $24,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth approximately $12,412,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth approximately $6,765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

