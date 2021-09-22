SmartCash (SMART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $329,238.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. SmartCash has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $329,238.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

