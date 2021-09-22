SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SDC. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $6.47 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

