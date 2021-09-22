Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.79. 16,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 13,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

