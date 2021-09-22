Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Increased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

NYSE SNA opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.