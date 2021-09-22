SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SOFI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

