Solrise Finance Price Tops $0.88 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $38.64 million and $10.97 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00171044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00114054 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.62 or 0.06945770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,685.61 or 1.00022343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.69 or 0.00791480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,082,347 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

