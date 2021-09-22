SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $17.78

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $18.55. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 36 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

