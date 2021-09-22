Sora Validator Token Hits Market Capitalization of $342,640.20 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $342,640.20 and approximately $17,375.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,935.83 or 0.99926782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002397 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

Sora Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,695 coins. The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

