Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 468.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,238 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 611.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the airline’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,653,115 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,764,000 after buying an additional 84,472 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,185 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,341,000 after buying an additional 335,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

