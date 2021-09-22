SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,980 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 15.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.99% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $119,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 123,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,161. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.