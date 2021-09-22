SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000.

NYSEARCA KCE opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

