Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $225.15

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.15 and last traded at $225.15, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

