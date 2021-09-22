Spores Network Price Up 0% Over Last Week (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spores Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $667,270.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00167534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00108579 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.68 or 0.06906211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.97 or 1.00391805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002557 BTC.

About Spores Network

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

