Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Financial Comparison

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Arko shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sprouts Farmers Market and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 2 5 2 0 2.00 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Arko has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Risk and Volatility

Sprouts Farmers Market has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 4.34% 30.60% 9.71% Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $6.47 billion 0.40 $287.45 million $2.49 9.09 Arko $3.91 billion 0.30 $13.19 million $0.14 68.36

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Sprouts Farmers Market is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Arko on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

