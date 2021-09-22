STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 113,249 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical accounts for about 2.0% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $125,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 70.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 47,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 104.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,023 shares of company stock worth $37,906,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.97. 6,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.40 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

