Star Peak Energy Transition (NASDAQ:STPK) Trading 2.9% Higher

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) traded up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.61. 1,043,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,843,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Star Peak Energy Transition by 88.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Star Peak Energy Transition by 143.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter worth $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter worth $246,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Company Profile (NASDAQ:STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.