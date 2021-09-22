State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $422.50 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $206.91 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.13.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

