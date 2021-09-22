State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 265.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $12,690,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $622,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 132.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $354,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Carter’s stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

