State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Primerica worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.