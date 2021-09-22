State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,020 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE CLH opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $105.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

