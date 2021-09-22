State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,680 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.