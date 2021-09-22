Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.07 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $2,964.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00027374 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00027345 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

