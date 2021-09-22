Stem (OTCMKTS:STMH) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stem (OTCMKTS:STMH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
STMH stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
About Stem
