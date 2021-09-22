Stem (OTCMKTS:STMH) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stem (OTCMKTS:STMH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

STMH stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Get Stem alerts:

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.