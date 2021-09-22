Stephens Group, Llc Sells 1,515,530 Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. CS Disco Inc has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

A number of analysts have commented on LAW shares. Bank of America upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

