Stewart Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stewart Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 0.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,590 shares of company stock valued at $42,283,015 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FND traded up $5.00 on Wednesday, hitting $130.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,367. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

