Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.30.

AHH opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

