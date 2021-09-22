Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SFIX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,832. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

