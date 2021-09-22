Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.79.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,840,832. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

