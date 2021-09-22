Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Put Options (NYSEARCA:VXZ)

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,601 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,657% compared to the average daily volume of 148 put options.

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

