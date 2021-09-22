Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 25,586 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,532% compared to the typical volume of 972 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXC opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at about $338,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.