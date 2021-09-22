Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of STOK opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,446. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

