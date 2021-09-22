STV Group (LON:STVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $372.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 10474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.74).

The company has a market cap of £172.06 million and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 347.88.

Get STV Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.