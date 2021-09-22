Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 49,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 93,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business. It operates through the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. and Others. It also covers banking, real estate, investment trust, insurance, and asset management services. The company was founded in July 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

