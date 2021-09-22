Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.59 and last traded at $34.02. Approximately 1,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 391,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

