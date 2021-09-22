Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.