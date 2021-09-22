SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 645,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,637. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

