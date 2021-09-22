SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

