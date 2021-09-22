Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTS stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

