Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repligen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after buying an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Repligen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,605,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $314.18 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $316.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.