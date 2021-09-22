Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 48,200 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after acquiring an additional 534,988 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 492,524 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

