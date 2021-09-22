SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

ORGO stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

