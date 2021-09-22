Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BIOVF stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $381.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.20 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

