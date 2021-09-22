Swerve Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.84 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swerve has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00129724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046222 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,498,401 coins and its circulating supply is 15,286,013 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

