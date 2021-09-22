Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $777,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EPAC opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

