Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

