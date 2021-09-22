Swiss National Bank Has $3.36 Million Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MYR Group by 240.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYRG stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

